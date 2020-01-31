Birla Corp sees 200% rise in net profit

India’s Birla Corp has announced a 200 per cent YoY increase in its net profit to INR810m (US$11.32m) for the 3QFY19-20, while revenue advanced 10.7 per cent to INR17.35bn. EBITDA climbed 44 per cent YoY to reach INR3.15bn for the period.



Total sales by volume rose seven per cent YoY to 3.4Mt in the quarter ending December 2019. The company’s capacity utilisation also grew five per cent to 87 per cent.

