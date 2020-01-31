Orient Cement reports modest decline in income

India’s Orient Cement has reported a 1.3 per cent YoY decline in total income to INR5.67bn (US$79.3m) during the 3QFY19-20. However, the company considerably narrowed its net loss to INR56.7m from INR137m.



In the nine months to December 2019, total income remained flat YoY at INR17.78bn from INR17.81bn. Meanwhile, it posted a net profit of INR425.2m against a INR144.3m loss during the year-ago period.

Elsewhere, the company has also approved the resignation of its CFO, Sushil Gupta, with effect from 29 January 2020.

