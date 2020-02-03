CemNet.com » Cement News » Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua joins SBTi

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua joins SBTi

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua joins SBTi
03 February 2020


Mexico's Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua (GCC) has announced that it has joined the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as part of its commitment to set science-based emission reduction targets, according to a press release.

"By joining the SBTi, GCC will ensure that the company's low-carbon transformation is aligned with climate science and is a further reflection of our unwavering commitment to implement global best practices related to sustainability," said Enrique Escalante, CEO of GCC.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua Mexico SBTi Emissions Control Emissions Reduction 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com