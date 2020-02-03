Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua joins SBTi

Mexico's Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua (GCC) has announced that it has joined the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as part of its commitment to set science-based emission reduction targets, according to a press release.
"By joining the SBTi, GCC will ensure that the company's low-carbon transformation is aligned with climate science and is a further reflection of our unwavering commitment to implement global best practices related to sustainability," said Enrique Escalante, CEO of GCC.
