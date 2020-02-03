Cemex's Lloseta cement plant to become an aggregates facility

03 February 2020

Cemex's closed cement plant in Lloseta, in Mallorca, Spain, has been passed by the Balearic Environment Commission to be adapted into an aggregates plant.



Proposals for the site had been invited in May 2019, when the government made the site a Strategic Industrial Project. The best option has been to keep the Can Negret quarry operating and to grant approval for a new aggregates plant on the former cement plant site. Cemex has a licence to mine the quarry until 2072.



The new facility is expected to be operational by the summer of 2021.

