Raysut Cement plans to acquire 75% stake in LafargeHolcim Maldives

03 February 2020

Oman’s Raysut Cement Co has reportedly begun discussions to acquire a 75 per cent stake in LafargeHolcim Maldives.



The board has approved the move in principle and the company is in talks to acquire the stake from Switzerland-based Cementia AG.

Published under