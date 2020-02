Hail Cement reports profit rise in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 04 February 2020

Saudi cement producer Hail Cement has posted a net profit after zakat and tax of SAR59.7m (US$15.9m) in 2019 following a loss of SAR25m in 2018.



The company increased its sales from SAR196m in 2018 to SAR274.4m in 2019.

