JK Cement commissions 2.5Mta of grinding capacity

04 February 2020

India’s JK Cement has announced the successful commissioning of 1Mta of grey cement grinding capacity in Mangrol, Rajasthan, and 1.5Mta of the same in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The company began commercial dispatches from the units on Monday, 3 February.



Elsewhere, it has noted that the 0.7Mta split grinding unit project in Balasinor, Gujarat, is in an advanced stage of completion.

