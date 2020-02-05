Shree Cement to enter western India within six months

05 February 2020

Shree Cement will enter the market of western India within the next six months when it commissions its 2.5Mta grinding plant near Pune, Maharashtra, according to the Business Standard.



"It will be our maiden entry into Maharashtra and cater to demand for the western part of the state," said H M Bangur, managing director.



The plant represents an investment of INR6.25bn (US$87.8m). Since the facility does not have access to limestone reserves, it will receive clinker from a Shree unit in Kodla, Karnataka.



"We will see how it works in the next two-three years and then only will get to know if we have set up a capacity the market can absorb," said Mr Bangur.

