Cemtech Industries Cameroon seeks permit in Port of Kribi

Cemtech Industries Cameroon is a new cement producer among the interested industrial parties looking to settle in the logistics zone of the autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK), which began operations in 2018 in southern Cameroon. To date, 31 temporary permits of occupation in the logistics zone have been issued for the cumulative area of 1,239,151ha.Published under Cement News
