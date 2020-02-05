LafargeHolcim US appoints Mountain Region manager

05 February 2020

LafargeHolcim has appointed Woodrow "Chance" Allen general manager for the Mountain Region for the US Aggregates and Construction Materials (ACM) organisation. Mr Allen has extensive experience in lean manufacturing and managing large-scale businesses.



"Chance brings a valuable perspective of the US aggregates and construction materials industry," said Jay M Moreau, CEO, US ACM. "His experience in production and in developing and executing strategic growth initiatives will support LafargeHolcim as we continue to strengthen and expand our business."



Most recently Mr Allen was the general manager, aggregates & asphalt for the Mountain Region, where he managed quarry operations, asphalt plants, and a recycle business, among other responsibilities, including related logistics. Prior to joining LafargeHolcim in October of 2019, he served as vice president of the central Texas area at Martin Marietta, where he worked for nearly 20 years. During this time, he held positions of increasing responsibility, including district production manager and general manager for the San Antonio District.



Mr Allen has a Bachelor of Science degree in mining engineering from the University of Missouri Science & Technology. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Strayer University.

