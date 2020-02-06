LafargeHolcim Canada Inc appoints new VP Saskatchewan and Manitoba

LafargeHolcim Canada Inc has promoted Tina Larson to the newly-reorganised role of Vice President, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.



Ms Larson first joined Lafarge in 2010 as General Manager, Pipe in the Greater Calgary Area, following a 16 year career with Weyerhaeuser Canada where she held various management positions. In 2015 she was promoted to the country level role of Director, Health and Safety for Western Canada, where she led the continuous improvement of the health and safety culture and results.



Ms Larsen is a Professional Engineer and holds an undergraduate and graduate degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta.

