Taiwanese cement producers see revenue decline in January

10 February 2020

Taiwan’s cement manufacturers have recorded a challenging start to the year, with Taiwan Cement Corp noting a 20.1 per cent decline in January revenue to TWD7.50bn (US$249.3m) from TWD9.39bn in the year-ago period.



Elsewhere, Asia Cement Corp recorded a 34.1 per cent YoY decrease in revenue to TWD5.21bn for the first month of 2020.



Lucky Cement saw a 16.1 per cent YoY fall in revenue to TWD296.4m from TWD353.19m in January 2019.

