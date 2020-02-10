Argos recycled more than 1m bags in Colombia

ICR Newsroom By 10 February 2020

Colombia-based cement producer Argos recycled more than one million bags of cement last year, thanks to the Green Sacks Programme, which sees a more sustainable production line.



“Between 2013, the start date of the programme, and 2019, we have recycled 808t of paper thanks to the return of more than five million bags, thus avoiding the cutting down of more than 8000 trees and saving about 64,000m3 of water, equivalent to 26 Olympic swimming pools,” said David Restrepo, the company’s supply chain manager.



The Green Sacks Programme works through reverse logistics: the bags used to pack the cement are cleaned and organised on site and then collected by company vehicles when new product is delivered.

