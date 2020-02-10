Taiheiyo Cement Corp orders WHR unit from Kawasaki

10 February 2020

Japan’s Taiheiyo Cement Corp has ordered a waste heat recovery (WHR) plant from Kawasaki Heavy Industries. The 8MW unit will be delivered to the company’s Saitama facility and is expected to begin operations in September 2022.



Kawasaki will handle overall plant design, equipment supply, installation and commissioning advisory services, according to a press release. Its VEGA boiler will also be used for the first time in Japan as the unit’s heat recovery steam generator.



Upon completion of the project, Taiheiyo will have installed WHR systems at all of its cement plants.

