Oman Cement set to use waste tyres as fuel

10 February 2020

Oman Cement has signed an agreement with Oman Environment Holding Co for the use of end-of-life tyres as an alternative fuel. The two parties will work together to develop an implementation mechanism to diversify energy sources at the plant from natural gas.



"The agreement will contribute to the national economy and provide business opportunities for small and medium enterprises through the production and transportation of fuel from engineered landfills to the cement factory – where approximately 30,000tpa of expired tyres will be processed," said Salem bin Abdullah Al-Hajri, CEO of Oman Cement Co.



The project is reportedly the first-of-its-kind in the country, according to the Times of Oman.

