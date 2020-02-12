Bangladesh extends bid dates for Payra coal/bulk terminal

Payra Port Authority (PPA), under the Ministry of Shipping, Government of Bangladesh, has extended the last date to receive bids from international/local firms to develop a coal/bulk terminal at Payra Port, Kalapara, Patuakhali, through public private partnership basis (PPP) in Southern Bangladesh.



Bids are now due on 3 March instead of 17 February 2020, says project director in an announcement.



Through a new announcement, the port authority has re-invited the expertise of international experts or consortia to participate in the proposed project. The successful bidders/consortium will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the coal/bulk terminal and transfer it to Payra Port Authority based on the terms and conditions set out in the public-private partnership contract.



Bangladeshi coal imports are rising due to their growing use in the power, cement and other sectors. This project will facilitate smooth handling of imported coal in future.

