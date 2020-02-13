CemNet.com » Cement News » India’s Saurashtra Cement posts Oct-Dec 19 net profit

India’s Saurashtra Cement posts Oct-Dec 19 net profit
By ICR Newsroom
13 February 2020


Saurashtra Cement has reported a net revenue from operations of INR1.52bn (US$21.3m) in October-December 2019 from INR1.58bn in the year-ago period.

The company achieved a net profit of INR189.5m in the October-December 2019 quarter, a considerable improvement when compared with the INR6.7m loss reported in October-December 2018.


