India’s Saurashtra Cement posts Oct-Dec 19 net profit

ICR Newsroom By 13 February 2020

Saurashtra Cement has reported a net revenue from operations of INR1.52bn (US$21.3m) in October-December 2019 from INR1.58bn in the year-ago period.



The company achieved a net profit of INR189.5m in the October-December 2019 quarter, a considerable improvement when compared with the INR6.7m loss reported in October-December 2018.







