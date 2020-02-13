CemNet.com » Cement News » Yamama Cement reports full-year profit

Yamama Cement reports full-year profit

Yamama Cement reports full-year profit
By ICR Newsroom
13 February 2020


Saudi Arabia-based Yamama Cement Co has posted full-year 2019 sales of SAR801.9m, representing a 53.9 per cent increase when compared with SAR521.2m in 2018.

The company’s net profit after zakat and tax was SAR256.3m in 2019, when compared with a loss of SAR58.1m in the previous year.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Saudi Arabia Yamama Cement Co business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com