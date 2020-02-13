Yamama Cement reports full-year profit

ICR Newsroom By 13 February 2020

Saudi Arabia-based Yamama Cement Co has posted full-year 2019 sales of SAR801.9m, representing a 53.9 per cent increase when compared with SAR521.2m in 2018.



The company’s net profit after zakat and tax was SAR256.3m in 2019, when compared with a loss of SAR58.1m in the previous year.

Published under