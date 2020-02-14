CemNet.com » Cement News » AbaCore Capital signs joint venture agreement for cement project

AbaCore Capital signs joint venture agreement for cement project
14 February 2020


Philippines-based AbaCore Capital Holdings Inc has received approval for a joint venture agreement with Honghui Pioneer S-Cement International Inc, which will facilitate the development and operation of a new cement plant.

Omnilines Energy International Network, a subsidiary of AbaCore Capital, is therefore set to invest PHP1bn (US$19.8m) to establish a cement plant and silo project with Honghui. At the same time, AbaCore has acquired up to 10 per cent of Honghui’s authorised capital stock.

