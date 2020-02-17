Asia Cement awards new order to KHD Humboldt Wedag

17 February 2020

Asia Cement Company Ltd (Korea) of South Korea has awarded KHD Humbold Wedag with a supply and engineering contract for the modernisation of its third clinker production line located close to Jecheon-si, Korea.



The target of the upgrade project is to increase the alternative fuel substitution rate to above 85 per cent of calciner fuel, as well as the reduction of NO x to satisfy local emission limits. The commissioning of the modernised production line is planned for the first quarter 2021.



KHD's scope includes the engineering and supply of mechanical equipment for the clinker production as well as electrical equipment for the overall modernisation of the production process. During the project, the existing preheater will be modernised with the installation of new PYROCLON R® calciner, as well as a PYROROTOTR®, a state-of-the-art rotary combustion reactor for low-processed alternative fuel.



The overall projet scope consists of the following equipment and upgrades:

• PYROCLON R calciner with PYROTOP® mixing chamber

• PYROROTOR alternative fuel combustion reactor

• PYROBOX® coal firing system for process start-up and operation balancing

• Replacement of stage five cyclones with new high-efficiency cyclones for calciner connection and an overall pressure drop reduction

• Bypass mixing chamber installation

• A new kiln inlet chamber with orifice.

Published under