LafargeHolcim Bangladesh signs agreement with Reckitt Benckiser

17 February 2020

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd (LHBL) has signed a corporate agreement with Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Ltd (RB). Under the agreement RB will take professional waste management services from Geocycle, a project of LafargeHolcim.



Rajesh Surana, CEO, LHBL said: "With the expansion of industrial base and population growth in Bangladesh, larger volumes of waste are generated and there are only few proper waste management solutions available. With the only fully integrated cement plant of the country, situated at Chhatak, Sunamganj, we own the state-of-art waste management facility – Geocycle, which is providing sustainable waste management solutions to some of the leading manufacturing companies of Bangladesh."



Vishal Gupta, managing director of Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Ltd, said: "Reckitt Benckiser is a socially-responsible company and we are looking forward to avail the LHBL's Geocycle services which will help us to build a greener world. Through the Geocycle facility of LafargeHolcim we are hopeful to achieve our goal."

