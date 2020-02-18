Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies appoints Head of New Construction

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, a pioneer in low-carbon cement, has announced the appointment of Olivier Lefelle as Head of New Construction. He will oversee the construction of the two new production sites, H2 and H3, in Vendée and the Paris region respectively, each of which will have a capacity of 250,000tpa of low-carbon cement.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, state: "Olivier’s mission will be to oversee the construction of our H2 and H3 sites in France. This work will represent a decisive milestone in increasing the company’s production capacity. It was important to recruit somebody who enjoys tackling industrial challenges to strengthen our teams....We are delighted that Olivier is joining Hoffmann Green to help us meet these crucial milestones."

Commenting on his new role, Mr Lefelle said: "I am very pleased to be joining Hoffmann Green to carry out the ambitious industrial development projects the company has set. The company has a very exciting roadmap, and the innovative and disruptive sector on which the company is positioned provides further motivation to rapidly deliver efficient sites capable of producing an additional 500,000t of cement a year by 2024."

