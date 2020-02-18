HeidelbergCement reports good 2019 results growth

18 February 2020

HeidelbergCement reports good 2019 results growth in addition to the preliminary unaudited figures already published on 12 February 2020, HeidelbergCement has today presented – as scheduled – preliminary unaudited figures for the group areas and the fourth quarter 2019.



"We have concluded the 2019 business year successfully," said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. “All group areas contributed to the good results – however with varied development in the respective group regions and quarters. This shows once more, that we profit overall from our broad regional presence and the vertical integration from cement to aggregates to ready-mixed concrete and asphalt.”



Group revenue for the whole of 2019 increased by 4.3 per cent to EUR18.9bn. Excluding consolidation and exchange rate effects, it grew by 2.1 per cent. Positive revenues in the core activities cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete were offset by lower revenue in our trading business – caused especially by the trading of fuels that has been reduced in the 4Q019.



Results from current operations before depreciation increased by 15.5 per cent to EUR3580m. Like-for-like, the rise amounted to 2.5 per cent. The result from current operations increased by 8.8 per cent to EUR2186m. Like-for-like, the increase was 4.7 per cent.



All group areas contribute to growth

All group areas contributed to the growth of results from current operations before depreciation. Western and southern Europe recorded the highest rise, followed by Asia-Pacific and northern and eastern Europe-Central Asia. Results in North America and Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin also developed positively.



In the fourth quarter 2019, results of the group areas were characterised by various dynamics. In North America, business in the US developed positively, while results in western Canada declined. Results in western and southern Europe were impaired by a strong comparable basis as well as market-related temporary effects in the UK, Belgium/The Netherlands and France. In northern and eastern Europe-central Asia, especially the eastern European countries contributed to the results growth. In Asia-Pacific, good results in Indonesia and Thailand more than offset the weaker development in Australia. Recovery in Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin continued in the 4Q19.



Initial outlook 2020

In its forecast from January 2020, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates a continuation of global economic growth. The growth rate is expected to increase from 2.9 per cent in 2019 to 3.3 per cent in 2020. This positive assumption is based on signs of growing industrial production, increasing worldwide trade and looser monetary policy, favourable developments in the trade talks between the USA and China, and the prospect of an orderly Brexit.

HeidelbergCement expects demand to further develop positively in many markets in the 2020 business year, in particular in the emerging markets. Crucial factors for the actual extent of growth include local economic development, the amount of public investment, and the development of credit costs for property financing.



Complete consolidated financial statements

The complete consolidated financial statements of HeidelbergCement, including the outlook for the business year 2020, will be published on 19 March 2020.

