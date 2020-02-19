Khums Cement Factory reopens, Libya

19 February 2020

National Company's Khums Cement Factory in Libya has reopened following a modernisation programme to reduce the environmental impact of operations.



New filters were installed to limit the emissions of dust and gas that results from the production process, the Libya Observer reported citing a Facebook post by the municipality of Khums.



"The National Company has taken this step as evidence of its commitment to protecting people living in areas located near the factory against risks of pollution," the municipality stated.

