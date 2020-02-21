Ambuja Cement sees revenue up 6% in the 4Q19

21 February 2020

India’s Ambuja Cement (LafargeHolcim) has reported a 47.6 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to INR7.22bn (US$100.4m) for the December 2019 quarter, against INR13.78bn in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations was up six per cent YoY to INR71.26bn from INR67.29bn.

The company also saw stand-alone sales volumes advance 6.7 per cent YoY to 6.54Mt in the 4Q19.

"Ambuja continued its growth momentum and delivered yet another strong quarter, driven by a robust topline performance, good traction in power & fuel and logistics costs reduction," Bimlendra Jha, managing director and CEO said.



Stand-alone operating EBITDA surged 35.6 per cent to INR5.47bn, driven by lower power and fuel cost.

