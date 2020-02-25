ACC and Ambuja Cement announce new MDs & CEOs

25 February 2020

ACC (LafargeHolcim group) has appointed Sridhar Balakrishnan as its new managing director and chief executive officer for five years effective from 21 February 2020.



Mr Balakrishnan will be taking over the position from Neeraj Akhoury, who has resigned with effect from close of business hours of 20 February 2020. Mr Akhoury will take over the role of MD and CEO of Ambuja Cements from 21 February 2020 but will continue as a non-executive member of ACC's board of directors.



Meanwhile, Bimlendra Jha has resigned as the MD and CEO of Ambuja Cements (LafargeHolcim group) with effect from 20 February 2020 to pursue other interests.

