Quinn Cement fined GBP2000 or emissions breach

02 March 2020

Quinn Cement was fined GBP2000 (US$2554), having pleaded guilty to failing to limit gas emissions from its Ballyconnell plant in Ireland.



The breach ocurred between 2018-19 and was monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to have surpassed permitted levels for Hydrogen Chloride release. In total, there were 36 breaches recorded between 5-7 October 2018, which the EPA demanded Quinn Cement investigate. A further breach was recorded on 5 February 2019 that was four times the permitted level, reports The Impartial Reporter.

Caroline Kelly, an inspection officer with the EPA, said Quinn Cement had looked to install corrective measures, but the work would not be completed until the end of March 2020.

Quinn Cement released a statement saying, "Though independent assessment confirmed there were no material environmental impacts arising, best practice environmental safety procedures were followed and production ceased on each occasion. Since then significant work and expenditure has been completed to prevent a recurrence. Quinn Cement takes its environmental responsibilities very seriously and has cooperated fully with the EPA since self-reporting this matter. The company is committed to ongoing vigilance and to continuously enhancing our environmental standards."

