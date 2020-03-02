Dangote Cameroon sees 7% sales drop in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 02 March 2020

Sales volumes of Dangote Cameroon fell 6.5 per cent YoY to 1.1Mt in 2019. Cement prices averaged at US$108/t in the financial year.



"We had to deal with a drop in volumes due to security problems in the North West and South West region of the country as well as new competitor capacities. Overall, volumes were down 6.5 per cent in 2019 from 2018 due to increased competition in key markets, "said Dangote in its annual report.



The company expects to improve its sales in 2020 due to the construction of stadium, roads, hotels and other projects relating to the 2021 African Cup of Nations.







Published under