Raysut Cement joins WCA

04 March 2020

The World Cement Association has further expanded its international network of members by welcoming Raysut Cement Co (RCC) as a new Corporate Member.



Founded in 1981, Raysut Cement Company is headquartered in Salalah, Oman, and is the largest producer of cement in Oman with clinker and cement manufacturing assets in Oman, Yemen, UAE and recently acquired LafargeHolcim Maldives. With a total production capacity of 7.1Mta the company exports 1.5Mta of cement and clinker across markets in the Middle East, Indian Ocean Islands and East Africa.



"The Middle East has long been an important market for cement, and we're seeing a lot of interest from key players in the region as they look to build their international networks," explains Ian Riley, CEO at WCA. "We’re particularly pleased to have RCC on board, both because of their leading market position locally and their focus on sustainability, the environment and safety."



"After building a strong local business over nearly 40 years, we are now expanding internationally and WCA, with its global community and international outlook, is an excellent partner for us,” says Joey Ghose, CEO at RCC. "We value WCA’s vision and the quality of its member support, and look forward to actively participating in sharing global best practices as well as promoting sustainable development."

Published under