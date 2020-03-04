Mancherial Cement Company faces possible closure

Mancherial Cement Company (MCC), formerly known as Associated Cement Companies (ACC), one of the oldest cement manufacturers in south India, is on the verge of closure, reports Telangana Today.



Owing to its weak economic condition, the existing management of the plant is struggling to pay power bills and to clear loans availed from various banks.



The plant was built in 1958 with German technology and with a capacity of 1000tpd.







