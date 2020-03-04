CemNet.com » Cement News » Saudi Cement Co records 13% increase in net profit

Saudi Cement Co records 13% increase in net profit

04 March 2020


Saudi Cement Co has seen a 12.7 per cent YoY increase in net profit to SAR451.4m (US$120.37m) for the full-year 2019 period, compared with SAR400.5m in the previous year.

Total sales for the company also advanced 28.6 per cent YoY to SAR1.44bn from SAR1.12bn.

