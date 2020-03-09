Ecocem Group appoints new MD for Ireland

The Ecocem Group have made a strategic internal appointment of Susan McGarry as managing director of Ecocem Ireland. A chartered engineer Susan has worked for Ecocem for close to nine years in a variety of roles, the most recent of which was European sustainability manager.
"Working across the Ecocem Group for 9 years has giving me the confidence and the ability to take on this challenge. The Ecocem Group is at a crucial point in its development and I intend to make sure Ireland plays a central role in making a success of this. We’ll be launching a series of innovative products, services and practices over the next few months," said Susan McGarry.
The Ecocem Group have made a strategic internal appointment of Susan McGarry as managing director of Ecocem Ireland. A chartered engineer Susan has worked for Ecocem for close to nine years in a variety of roles, the most recent of which was European sustainability manager.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email