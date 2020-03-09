Ecocem Group appoints new MD for Ireland

09 March 2020

The Ecocem Group have made a strategic internal appointment of Susan McGarry as managing director of Ecocem Ireland. A chartered engineer Susan has worked for Ecocem for close to nine years in a variety of roles, the most recent of which was European sustainability manager.



"Working across the Ecocem Group for 9 years has giving me the confidence and the ability to take on this challenge. The Ecocem Group is at a crucial point in its development and I intend to make sure Ireland plays a central role in making a success of this. We’ll be launching a series of innovative products, services and practices over the next few months," said Susan McGarry.

