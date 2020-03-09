The GCCA celebrates International Women's Day

09 March 2020

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) and its member companies around the world marked International Women’s Day (IWD) promoting the IWD theme that is drawn from the notion of ‘Collective Individualism’ with #EachforEqual trending on social media.



Building on last year's launch of the 'Global Cement and Concrete Industry Women's Network', the group is now launching a network of 'Lean in Circles' to provide a global framework for support while encouraging local activity. The activity is intended to promote the role of women in the sector to share thoughts, ideas and to advocate for cement and concrete as the sustainable building material of choice. The network has also launched a formal GCCA Think Tank.

Published under