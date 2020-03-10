HASLE installs wide range of castables in Asian cement plant

10 March 2020

A wide range of HASLE's castables again has been chosen for all the critical areas in one of the leading, large cement plants in Asia. HASLE castables has installed 400t of refractories in a 8500tpd cement plant in Asia.



In total, HASLE materials covered almost 1100m2 of the production process. All materials are manufactured by HASLE in its state-of-the-art plant in Denmark. In cooperation with the customer, HASLE chose HASLE D39A-ht for the vertical bullnose of cyclone stages 1-3, HASLE D59A-ht for the Inlet chamber, the Inlet arch and for the kiln tray, as well as in the riser duct and calciner.



HASLE D52A-ht was selected for the burner and the kiln hood, HASLE D59A-ht for cooler take-off and TAD, and, finally, HASLE D52A-ht for cooler gate No 2.

