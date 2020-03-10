Taiwan's cement manufacturers record mixed results

10 March 2020

Taiwan’s major cement manufacturers have reported mixed results in the first two months of 2020.



Taiwan Cement Corp

Taiwan Cement Corp has seen a 1.7 per cent decline in February revenue to TWD5bn (US$166.8m) from TWD5.09bn a year earlier. In the first two months of 2020, total revenue was down 13.7 per cent YoY to TWD12.5bn from TWD14.5bn.



Asia Cement Corp

Asia Cement Corp has also recorded a 9.9 per cent fall in sales to TWD2.85bn in February, compared with TWD3.17bn in the year-ago period. The 2M20 saw the company post a 27.2 per cent YoY dip in revenue to TWD8.06bn.



Universal Cement Corp

Elsewhere, Universal Cement recorded a 53 per cent YoY surge in revenue to TWD414.1m from TWD270.6m in February 2019. Jan-Feb 2020 saw the company post a 3.2 per cent YoY rise in sales to TWD774m from TWD750m.



Hsing Ta Cement

Hsing Ta Cement has seen a 33.2 per cent YoY increase in February 2020 revenue to TWD199.78m from TWD149.96m. However, in the first two months of the year total sales were down 17.4 per cent to TWD676.49m.

Published under