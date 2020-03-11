Southern Province Cement Co sees net profit surge 137%

11 March 2020

Saudi Arabia’s Southern Province Cement Co has seen its net profit for 2019 surge 137.4 per cent YoY to SAR463m (US$123.47m) from SAR195m. The considerable advance has been attributed to a 46.4 per cent increase in sales, amongst other factors.



Company revenue also climbed 46.4 per cent to SAR1.3bn from SAR888m in 2018.

Published under