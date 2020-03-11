Southern Province Cement Co sees net profit surge 137%

Saudi Arabia’s Southern Province Cement Co has seen its net profit for 2019 surge 137.4 per cent YoY to SAR463m (US$123.47m) from SAR195m. The considerable advance has been attributed to a 46.4 per cent increase in sales, amongst other factors.
Company revenue also climbed 46.4 per cent to SAR1.3bn from SAR888m in 2018.
Saudi Arabia’s Southern Province Cement Co has seen its net profit for 2019 surge 137.4 per cent YoY to SAR463m (US$123.47m) from SAR195m. The considerable advance has been attributed to a 46.4 per cent increase in sales, amongst other factors.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email