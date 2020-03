Cementos Argos installs solar power unit in Honduras

12 March 2020

Colombia’s Celsia CV (Grupo Argos) has installed a 10.6MW solar plant at Cementos Argos’ facility in Comayagua, Honduras.

The unit consists of 32,160 solar panels and will be able to meet 20 per cent of the cement plant's electrical demand. As a result, Cementos Argos should be able to avoid some 10,000tpa of CO 2 emissions. The project is Celsia’s first photovoltaic plant in Honduras.

