CCI to meet cement demand for new hydropower project

12 March 2020

India’s National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) to meet the cement requirements for its 2880MW Dibang Multipurpose Project. The project, once installed, would be the country's largest dam.

CCI has announced plans to install a clinker grinding unit near the project area, which would fulfil the cement requirements of the project and also generate employment opportunities.

