Cement vessel sinks off Oaxaca coast

13 March 2020

A general cargo ship by the name of Duban, loaded with some 1500t of cement, sank 13nm off of the coast of Oaxaca, southern Mexican state on Pacific coast, in the afternoon of 12 March, while en route to Manzanillo.



A crew of 12 crew had to be rescued. The engine room was flooded and the ship was sinking on even keel. Witnesses report that the ship was already proceeding at reduced speed several hours prior to sinking.



The Duban carries the flag of Togo and is owned by Rimac Sea River Shipping Ltd, Peru.

