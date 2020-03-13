Buffalo Fuel to open new US$2.2m alternative fuel facility

13 March 2020

US-based Buffalo Fuel Corp is planning to set up a new US$2.2m facility in Niagara Falls, New York, USA, for processing tyres and recyclable paper into fuel for cement kilns. The company has applied to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency (NCIDA) board for a 15-year tax break for the project that would save it US$527,000 in total.



Aaron Santarosa, vice president, said the recycling project can use paper waste and mix it with rubber from the tyres, with the company already having invested about US$2.5m in research and development in the last five years.



The target customers are cement manufacturers in Ontario, Pennsylvania and Ohio, according to Buffalo News. The new unit is set to open in June 2020.

Published under