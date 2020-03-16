INSEE Cement Sri Lanka wins awards

16 March 2020

INSEE Cement Sri Lanka, through public announcement disclosed that being the country's leading cement manufacturer successfully, it won the award for 'Best Construction Brand' for the Ninth consecutive year at the 14th annual SLIM-Nielsen People's Awards ceremony recently. It further adds, the first and only cement in the country to receive the SLS 1253 certification.



The company was earlier presented with the green award from the Green Building Council for sustainable materials and products, in addition to Ciob Green Mark Awards.

