Coronavirus likely to affect Pakistani cement exports to Afghanistan

16 March 2020

Pakistan's export of cement to Afghanistan through land routes will be affected from today following Islamabad's decision to close the borders with Kabul as preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.



According to an official statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing the National Security Committee meeting on 13 March, had especially requested to review the current status of and Pakistan's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also called upon the entire nation to unite in playing a positive role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The entire western border will be closed for two weeks for all human and commercial traffic from 16 March, disclosed the high-level meeting.

Exports of cement from northern manufacturers to India had already ceased last year and the latest halt is expected to hit export of cement from country, observed by industry experts. Under these circumstances, a local research house has already underpinned its liking for cyclical plays preferably within cements as well as OMCs, IPPs and textiles.



Pakistan exported 1.73Mt of cement to Afghanistan between July 2019-February 2020, representing a 55 per cent YoY increase from 1.12Mt in 8M2018-19.

