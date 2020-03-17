CemNet.com » Cement News » India Cements sees investors increase stake

India Cements sees investors increase stake

17 March 2020


The Damani family, one of India’s wealthiest, further increased their stake in India Cements from 11.98 per cent to 16 per cent through open market transactions on 16 March.

This follows the family boosting their stake from 7.27 per cent to 11.98 per cent on 26 February 2020.

