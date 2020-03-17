Metso wins Russian order for calcining system

17 March 2020

Metso has signed a contract for the delivery of a calcining system to a customer in Russia. The order value of approximately EUR30m has been booked in Metso's 1Q20 orders received. Commissioning of the system is expected in 2023.



The system, which consists of two calcining lines with a total capacity of 420,000tpa, has been designed to remove moisture and volatile substances and improve the product’s physical and chemical features. Both lines feature a rotary kiln, an afterburner and a rotary cooler. Automation, control and additional systems are also included in the delivery.







