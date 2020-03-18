Bedeschi wins material handling order in USA

Bedeschi SpA has been awarded by KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG the contract for clay crushing and handling equipment at the Lehigh Mitchell plant.
Bedeschi is supplying two complete crushing units, including an apron feeder and a double roller crusher, as well as a blending stacking and reclaiming longitudinal system for limestone, a clay apron conveyor and a 700m-long pipe conveyor for cement. The pipe conveyor is similar to the one in the image.
