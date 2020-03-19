KHD signs EP contract with India's ACC

19 March 2020

Regional subsidiaries of KHD Humboldt Wedag have signed an EP contract with India's ACC Ltd (LafargeHolcim) for the engineering, supply of equipment and supervisory services related to the erection and commissioning of a raw meal grinding unit and a pyroprocessing line.

The EUR35m contract package also includes the supply and installation of the electrical and instrumentation equipment for an entire cement plant. The contracts are expected to be booked as order intake as soon as the conditions to commence with the execution of all the work as specified in the contract are fulfilled, according to a press release.

