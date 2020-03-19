The Korean Cement Association joins the WCA

19 March 2020

The World Cement Association (WCA) has announced that it is welcoming the Korea Cement Association (KCA) as an affiliate member of its international network.



"KCA has a long history supporting the advancement of the cement and concrete industries locally, and we look forward to working with them in a global context,” explains Ian Riley, CEO at WCA. "It’s important for us to have a diverse membership that is not just made up of cement producers, and so we’re very keen to welcome other Associations that share our goals and values."



Korea’s cement industry employs more than 4800 people and produces around 51Mta, and KCA counts nine of the leading players among its membership.



"We share, at a local level, WCA’s global mission of representing and promoting the cement industry, so there is a great deal of scope for collaboration between our two organisations," explains Hyun Joon Lee, President of KCA. “Through WCA, we look forward to connecting with international peers to stay informed on best practice and the latest industry developments, as well as sharing insights that we have gathered through our own work."



Affiliate membership is designed for regional or national cement associations and other partner groups, which are not-for-profit organisations working in areas related to the objectives of the WCA. Through this membership, WCA invites companies to be part of its network and together improve industry standards worldwide.

