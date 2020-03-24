Republic Cement and Nestlé expand green cooperation

Republic Cement and Nestlé Philippines will be expanding their Plastic Neutrality Initiative to further reduce plastic waste in the country as the cement producer will co-process soft plastic waste of Nestlé in its kilns.

“Republic Cement is happy to be working with Nestlé in their push to becoming plastic-neutral. This partnership likewise allows us to do more as we promote the use of alternative fuel to further embed sustainability in our operations,” said Republic Cement President and CEO, Nabil Francis.



“Increasing the amount of post-consumer plastic waste to be co-processed is a significant point in our expanded 2020 agreement. Through this partnership, Republic aims to play its part in the various national programs that address environmental concerns, such as plastic waste,” he added.



Nestlé announced in 2018 its global commitment to make all of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. “We continue to intensify our efforts to tackle plastic wastes, to expand our reach, and we are thankful to Republic Cement for helping us do just that,” said Nestlé Philippines Chairman and CEO, Kais Marzouki. “Our new agreement is a welcome step in our common journey, and specifically will help us collect considerably more plastics than we did last year.”

