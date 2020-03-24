Vietnam cement sales surge 58% in February

Total cement sales in Vietnam reached 4.207Mt in February 2020, up 58 per cent YoY and 47 per cent MoM, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



The total includes 1.383Mt delivered by VICEM, representing an increase of 48 per cent YoY and 53 per cent MoM. VICEM joint ventures posted an 80 per cent YoY and 56 per cent MoM rise in sales to 1.184Mt while the country’s other cement producers saw sales rise by 54 per cent YoY and 36 per cent YoY to 1.64Mt in February 2020.



In addition, total exports slipped one per cent YoY but were up 13 per cent MoM to 2.307Mt in February 2020, reported the VNCA. Clinker exports in February declined 19 per cent YoY but increased 12 per cent MoM to 1.195Mt. Cement exports reached 1.113Mt, up 28 and 14 per cent when compared with February 2019 and January 2020, respectively.



January-February 2020

In the first two months of 2020, total cement sales declined two per cent YoY to 7.077Mt. VICEM supplied 2.287Mt, down nine per cent YoY, while its joint ventures saw sales increase five per cent YoY to 1.94Mt. Sales of other cement companies remained stable at 2.85Mt.



Total exports saw a 13 per cent YoY drop to 4.356Mt in January-February 2020. The 26 per cent YoY drop in clinker exports to 2.264Mt was not offset by a seven per cent rise in cement exports, which reached 2.092Mt in the 2M20.

