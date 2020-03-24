Fancesa shuts down production due to COVID-19

Bolivia-based cement producer Fábrica Nacional de Cemento SA (Fancesa) has halted its cement production due to the presence of the coronavirus in the country.



The information was confirmed by the Head of Communications at Fancesa, Gonzalo Ibáñez, who said that compliance with the national provision for total quarantine also implies the cessation of the marketing units in Sucre and Santa Cruz, despite the fact that in the latter city there is a significant cement inventory.



"In order to guarantee health and protect life, the National Cement Factory SA has made the determination to fully abide by the total quarantine ordered by the Central Government, endorsed by local and departmental authorities; in this sense, all work is suspended, both at the Cal Orcko plant and in the administrative offices, until April 4, 2020,” says Fancesa Newsletter No 1. Mr Ibáñez noted that as of Saturday, some 305 permanent and nearly 100 temporary Fancesa employees are gradually ceasing work, as the Polysius and Kawasaki mills require a 48h shutdown process.



The commissioning of the new Fancesa cement factory in Sucre was near completion, with the goal of inaugurating the project in May.



Mr Ibáñez clarified that for security reasons, the production plant will have 15 workers who will work 24h shifts, while the new plant will have 20 workers for a similar task.

